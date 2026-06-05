BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,631 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 29,689 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.21% of Universal Health Services worth $28,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $328,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $199,334,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 426,211 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 358,885 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $73,370,000 after acquiring an additional 259,861 shares during the period. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,670,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is 3.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $238.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.63.

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Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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