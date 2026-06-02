BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 100,415 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,198 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,415 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of Thomson Reuters worth $63,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 21.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $162.40 to $101.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $185.74 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $176.61 to $131.95 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRI opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.93%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Thomson Reuters's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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