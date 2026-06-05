BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 130,316 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 1,086.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,316 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 130,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of FTAI Aviation worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $138,730,000 after acquiring an additional 664,037 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $3,936,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,642,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $250.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $248.96 and its 200-day moving average is $238.08. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. FTAI Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

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About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

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