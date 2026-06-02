BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 325,944 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,813 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 325,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.24% of CoStar Group worth $67,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,765,000. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,324,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 682,119 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,866,000 after purchasing an additional 128,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

See Also

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