BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 40,051 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,253 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 40,051 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $156,794,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $628,347.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,229.78. The trade was a 23.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,463. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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