BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,537 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 68,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of PTC worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,399,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,355,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in PTC by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,555 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Down 0.7%

PTC stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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