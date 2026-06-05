BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stake in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,937 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.30% of ServiceTitan worth $29,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ServiceTitan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTAN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $117.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.80.

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ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of TTAN opened at $74.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.13. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.65 billion. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $159,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69.86. This represents a 99.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 3,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $224,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $69.86. This represents a 99.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,468. Insiders own 39.89% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceTitan

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceTitan reported Q1 earnings of $0.37 per share, topping the $0.28 consensus estimate, while revenue of $268.8 million also exceeded expectations. Article Title

ServiceTitan reported Q1 earnings of $0.37 per share, topping the $0.28 consensus estimate, while revenue of $268.8 million also exceeded expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company’s first-quarter revenue grew 24.6% year over year, and gross profit increased 30.6%, suggesting solid demand and improving scale. Article Title

The company’s first-quarter revenue grew 24.6% year over year, and gross profit increased 30.6%, suggesting solid demand and improving scale. Positive Sentiment: ServiceTitan also guided second-quarter revenue to $284 million-$286 million, above the consensus estimate, and reiterated a full-year revenue outlook that is in line with expectations. Article Title

ServiceTitan also guided second-quarter revenue to $284 million-$286 million, above the consensus estimate, and reiterated a full-year revenue outlook that is in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and recent price targets remain constructive overall, with several firms maintaining buy or overweight ratings and a median target above the current trading range. Article Title

Analysts and recent price targets remain constructive overall, with several firms maintaining buy or overweight ratings and a median target above the current trading range. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, ServiceTitan still posted a negative net margin and loss-making operations, which may limit enthusiasm for the stock until profitability improves. Article Title

Despite the beat, ServiceTitan still posted a negative net margin and loss-making operations, which may limit enthusiasm for the stock until profitability improves. Negative Sentiment: Some reporting noted a negative after-hours reaction and significant insider selling over the past six months, which could weigh on sentiment even after the strong earnings release. Article Title

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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