BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 135,809 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 135,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.26% of Five Below worth $26,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,771,000 after purchasing an additional 332,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,353,928 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $209,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,973 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $205,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter.

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Five Below Stock Down 13.8%

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $224.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.37. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.11 and a twelve month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

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