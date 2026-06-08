BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 36,648 Shares of Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,203 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.31% of Celcuity worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1,329.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,549 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celcuity news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,200. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,111,950 over the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Celcuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Celcuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $145 price target on Celcuity, and its longer-term forecasts still imply meaningful profitability potential by 2028-2030.

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and a on Celcuity, and its longer-term forecasts still imply meaningful profitability potential by 2028-2030. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced an upsized $500 million convertible senior notes offering due 2032 , which improves funding for development but also raises dilution concerns for shareholders. Celcuity Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 0.250% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2032

The company also announced an , which improves funding for development but also raises dilution concerns for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Celcuity expanded its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-2 trial to include endocrine-sensitive breast cancer patients, a development that could broaden the market opportunity if the study continues to progress well. Celcuity Expands Phase 3 VIKTORIA-2 Trial to Include Endocrine-Sensitive Breast Cancer Patients

Celcuity expanded its trial to include endocrine-sensitive breast cancer patients, a development that could broaden the market opportunity if the study continues to progress well. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Celcuity, including lower projections for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q4 2026 , signaling expectations for continued losses before eventual profitability.

HC Wainwright for Celcuity, including lower projections for , signaling expectations for continued losses before eventual profitability. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also appears to have been hurt by reports that Celcuity shares fell after trial results disappointed some investors, even though other coverage described the late-stage breast cancer data as potentially strong or “practice-changing.” ASCO26: Celcuity punished as trial disappoints investors

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a current ratio of 12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.10. Celcuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $151.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.52.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Celcuity from $189.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 target price on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Celcuity from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celcuity

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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