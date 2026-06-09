BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,884,840 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,426 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,884,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets' holdings in Stellantis were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Stellantis alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,294,105 shares of the company's stock worth $1,054,515,000 after buying an additional 1,150,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $553,692,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Stellantis by 6,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,945,564 shares of the company's stock worth $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,510,286 shares of the company's stock worth $150,002,000 after purchasing an additional 421,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,428,462 shares of the company's stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 519,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Stellantis

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stellantis announced it will work with Bolt and Pony.ai on an autonomous mobility test program in Luxembourg, highlighting progress in self-driving partnerships and mobility technology. Reuters article

Stellantis announced it will work with Bolt and Pony.ai on an autonomous mobility test program in Luxembourg, highlighting progress in self-driving partnerships and mobility technology. Positive Sentiment: Media reports said Stellantis is confirming the next Astra and Corsa will arrive before 2030, reinforcing future product pipeline visibility and brand refresh plans. MSN article

Media reports said Stellantis is confirming the next Astra and Corsa will arrive before 2030, reinforcing future product pipeline visibility and brand refresh plans. Positive Sentiment: Separate reporting highlighted upcoming Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram models coming to the U.S., suggesting Stellantis is trying to strengthen its North American lineup. AOL article

Separate reporting highlighted upcoming Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram models coming to the U.S., suggesting Stellantis is trying to strengthen its North American lineup. Neutral Sentiment: Investor-rights firms continued publicizing the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline in the Stellantis securities class action, keeping the legal process in focus for shareholders. Newsfile article

Investor-rights firms continued publicizing the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline in the Stellantis securities class action, keeping the legal process in focus for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated that Stellantis is facing a securities class action alleging investor harm and securities-law violations, which can weigh on sentiment and raise uncertainty around potential costs or disclosures. PR Newswire article

Multiple law firms reiterated that Stellantis is facing a securities class action alleging investor harm and securities-law violations, which can weigh on sentiment and raise uncertainty around potential costs or disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Additional reminders from Rosen and other firms about the lawsuit deadline suggest litigation risk remains a persistent overhang for Stellantis N.V. (STLA). GlobeNewswire article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stellantis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of STLA opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stellantis N.V. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stellantis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stellantis wasn't on the list.

While Stellantis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here