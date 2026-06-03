BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 49,917 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,807 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of TKO Group worth $45,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $150,602,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TKO Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the company's stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $204.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.29 and a twelve month high of $226.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.59.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.TKO Group's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $50,584.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,715.85. This represents a 71.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and have sold 19,290 shares valued at $3,711,017. Insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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