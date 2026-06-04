BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 5,174 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,269 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of Corpay worth $33,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corpay by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 51,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Corpay by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $352.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $322.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.42. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $367.43.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corpay news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 14,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,016,388.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,894.40. This represents a 43.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,597. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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