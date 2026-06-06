BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 72,463 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,977 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 72,463 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.24% of Allison Transmission worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $181,741,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,768 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $161,926,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,290 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $156,951,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,270,098 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $107,806,000 after buying an additional 54,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.49. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Allison Transmission's revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,617.60. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

See Also

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