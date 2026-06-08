BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Position in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 206,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.36% of NMI worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NMI by 196.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NMI from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 18,953 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $707,894.55. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at $15,515,600.85. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,085.40. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,479 shares of company stock worth $2,164,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The business had revenue of $183.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

See Also

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