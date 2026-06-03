BNP Paribas Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

BNP Paribas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $31,519,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $423.20 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.05 and a 1-year high of $435.72. The stock has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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