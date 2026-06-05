BNP Paribas Has $113.96 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.3% of BNP Paribas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BNP Paribas' holdings in Broadcom were worth $113,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,488,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Trading Down 12.6%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $418.91 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $394.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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