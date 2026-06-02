BNP Paribas Has $30.18 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 429.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,825 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 159,666 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.9% of BNP Paribas' portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BNP Paribas' holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $236.00 price target (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

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ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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