BNP Paribas Sells 10,231 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

BNP Paribas decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 6.9%

DELL stock opened at $433.72 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,557.80. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,561,687 shares of company stock valued at $426,677,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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