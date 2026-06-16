Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Takes $1.89 Million Position in Navan, Inc. $NAVN

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Navan makes up approximately 0.4% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVN. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at $100,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at $56,848,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at $45,891,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at $41,557,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at $34,160,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Navan in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Navan from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Navan from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Navan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Navan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Navan

Insider Transactions at Navan

In other news, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 549,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,870.20. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 49,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $424,190.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 538,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,637,663.44. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,301,854 shares of company stock valued at $84,486,871. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navan Price Performance

Shares of NAVN stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. Navan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter. Navan's revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Navan, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Navan Profile

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

See Also

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