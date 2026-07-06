Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,536 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $153.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $126.23 and a one year high of $155.06. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $146.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

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DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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