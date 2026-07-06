Bogart Wealth LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.0%

EME opened at $774.63 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.25 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $854.23 and a 200 day moving average of $770.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

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About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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