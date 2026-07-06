Bogart Wealth LLC Has $16.30 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,663 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total transaction of $101,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,244,839.38. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $27,204,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $348.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.30, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $358.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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