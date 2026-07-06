Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,348 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,507,278,000 after buying an additional 383,786 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $182.52 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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