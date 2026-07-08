Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 28,775 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,301 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 28,775 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,046,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,426,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,458,529,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626,852 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,526,238,000 after purchasing an additional 328,229 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $887.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $342,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,953,695.07. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,505 shares of company stock worth $12,858,514. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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