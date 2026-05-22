BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,125 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company's stock worth $313,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $355,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Generac by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company's stock worth $326,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Generac by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,870,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,337 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,825,000 after acquiring an additional 536,732 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $247.91 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $221.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.09 and a 52 week high of $276.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Generac's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $226.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $270.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total value of $5,739,930.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,321,451.02. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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