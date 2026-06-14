Bollard Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Bollard Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,461 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Maseco LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $144.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $149.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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