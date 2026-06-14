Bollard Group LLC Has $1.81 Billion Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000,469 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 733,104 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 45.3% of Bollard Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned 1.28% of Boston Scientific worth $1,811,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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