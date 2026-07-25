Bollard Group LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,723 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $242.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.32. The company has a market cap of $634.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $164.23 and a 52 week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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