Bollard Group LLC Reduces Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. $ACRS

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS - Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,631 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 372,814 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,024 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 283,476 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,236 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company's stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.76. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 832.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: ACRS is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small‐molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company's pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non‐melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI‐50002, a topical agent in late‐stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI‐50003 for common wart resolution; ATI‐1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI‐450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

Further Reading

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