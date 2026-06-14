Bollard Group LLC Sells 12,548 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bollard Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,380 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 171,562,742 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $31,996,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184,890 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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