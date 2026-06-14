Bollard Group LLC Sells 16,299 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 16,299 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.5% of Bollard Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $19,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,361 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CVX opened at $186.96 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

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Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

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