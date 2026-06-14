Bollard Group LLC Sells 22,479 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,841 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,479 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,975,855 shares of the company's stock worth $798,127,000 after buying an additional 1,684,872 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the company's stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company's stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the company's stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,929 shares of the company's stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $184.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average of $169.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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