Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,523 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 454,239 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $68,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,475.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Booking by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 150 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Booking by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 150 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts: Sign Up

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.55 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.17. Booking had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $99.50 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $236,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,865. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $7,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 325,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,259,692.75. This trade represents a 13.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $9,436,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Booking from $247.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc. is an online travel and restaurant-reservation company that connects travelers with accommodations, transportation, travel experiences and dining options. Its services include hotel and vacation-rental bookings, flights, rental cars, and restaurant reservations. The company operates a portfolio of brands, including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, OpenTable and Rentalcars.com. Its platforms serve customers and travel providers in markets around the world, with services offered in multiple languages and currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report