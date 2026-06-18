Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 190,990 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 190,990 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.41% of OUTFRONT Media worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUT opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,057.92. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $303,528.03. Following the sale, the director owned 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,050.92. The trade was a 23.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,271 shares of company stock worth $1,906,578 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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