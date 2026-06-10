Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,264 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 24,302 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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