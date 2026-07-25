Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,100 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 90,285 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $72.74 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $84.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Key Booz Allen Hamilton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Booz Allen Hamilton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Booz Allen beat quarterly profit expectations by a wide margin, which signaled better-than-expected profitability and helped lift sentiment. Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Booz Allen beat quarterly profit expectations by a wide margin, which signaled better-than-expected profitability and helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained FY2027 guidance, with EPS outlook of $6.00 to $6.35 and revenue guidance of $11.2 billion to $11.7 billion , easing fears that the slowdown would worsen. Booz Allen Hamilton Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

The company maintained FY2027 guidance, with EPS outlook of and revenue guidance of , easing fears that the slowdown would worsen. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations at $1.97 billion versus the much higher analyst forecast cited in the reports, and sales were down year over year, which remains a concern for growth investors. Booz Allen Hamilton earnings report

Revenue came in below expectations at versus the much higher analyst forecast cited in the reports, and sales were down year over year, which remains a concern for growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it is seeing accelerating demand in parts of the business, but the top-line weakness means investors are still weighing stronger margins against slower sales. Booz Allen Profit, Revenue Falls Despite Accelerating Demand

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

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