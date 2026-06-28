Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 139,748 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 139,748 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $54,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $305,817,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,808,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $287,469,000 after buying an additional 1,001,672 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $141,918,000 after buying an additional 734,624 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $98,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NRG stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.72 and a beta of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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