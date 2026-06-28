Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 184,236 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 184,236 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 32,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the first quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 18,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 124,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple analysts raising AMD price targets in June, including a street-high call from UBS, as firms increasingly view AMD as a bigger player in AI infrastructure and data center CPUs.

Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple analysts raising AMD price targets in June, including a street-high call from UBS, as firms increasingly view AMD as a bigger player in AI infrastructure and data center CPUs. Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to gain credibility in enterprise AI, including recognition from Gartner as a leading server CPU company, which supports the long-term growth case for its data center business. Article Title

AMD continues to gain credibility in enterprise AI, including recognition from Gartner as a leading server CPU company, which supports the long-term growth case for its data center business. Positive Sentiment: New business wins are also helping sentiment, including a definitive agreement with Rackspace Technology to deploy AMD-based infrastructure, reinforcing demand for AMD chips in cloud and enterprise workloads. Article Title

New business wins are also helping sentiment, including a definitive agreement with Rackspace Technology to deploy AMD-based infrastructure, reinforcing demand for AMD chips in cloud and enterprise workloads. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue AMD still has meaningful upside as investors focus on its CPU and AI data center growth, with some bullish commentary suggesting the market may still be underappreciating its long-term earnings power.

Several recent articles argue AMD still has meaningful upside as investors focus on its CPU and AI data center growth, with some bullish commentary suggesting the market may still be underappreciating its long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: One recent piece highlighted both the positives and a caution on AMD, noting the stock’s huge six-month run and suggesting investors should stay aware of valuation risk after such a strong rally.

One recent piece highlighted both the positives and a caution on AMD, noting the stock’s huge six-month run and suggesting investors should stay aware of valuation risk after such a strong rally. Negative Sentiment: The semiconductor group has also been under pressure today, with AI chip names, including AMD, softening as momentum in the sector cools and investors rotate out of the space. Article Title

The semiconductor group has also been under pressure today, with AI chip names, including AMD, softening as momentum in the sector cools and investors rotate out of the space. Negative Sentiment: Bearish/neutral valuation commentary has also picked up, with some coverage questioning whether AMD’s rapid stock gains have already priced in a lot of future growth, which can weigh on the shares in the short term.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $562.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $440.41.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here