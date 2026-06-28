Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 9,504 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $70,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $499.71 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $496.99 and its 200 day moving average is $519.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $441.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard continues to attract investor interest as a trending stock, which can support shares by keeping attention on the company’s earnings and growth outlook. Article Title

Mastercard continues to attract investor interest as a trending stock, which can support shares by keeping attention on the company’s earnings and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard highlighted new travel-focused offerings, including its “Priceless Africa” experience, reinforcing its strategy to deepen consumer engagement and build higher-value travel spending across its network. Article Title

Mastercard highlighted new travel-focused offerings, including its “Priceless Africa” experience, reinforcing its strategy to deepen consumer engagement and build higher-value travel spending across its network. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and MarginEdge launched a commercial charge card for restaurants, a small but potentially useful expansion of Mastercard’s commercial payments footprint. Article Title

Mastercard and MarginEdge launched a commercial charge card for restaurants, a small but potentially useful expansion of Mastercard’s commercial payments footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Mastercard as a premium payments company tied to international expansion, but some articles also argue the stock remains expensive and has lagged over longer periods, which could temper enthusiasm. Article Title

Market commentary continues to frame Mastercard as a premium payments company tied to international expansion, but some articles also argue the stock remains expensive and has lagged over longer periods, which could temper enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Additional pieces focused on broad “what to know” coverage and consumer trends, but did not report a major new catalyst that would materially change Mastercard’s near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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