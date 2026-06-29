Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $76.74 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,753 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Chevron were worth $76,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chevron by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $170.67 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average is $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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