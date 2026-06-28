Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $815,470,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,764,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $524,476,000 after buying an additional 917,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $380,035,000 after buying an additional 957,896 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,373,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $232,698,000 after buying an additional 825,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $116.27 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is 118.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camden Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camden Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Camden Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here