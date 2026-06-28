Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 27,717 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,931,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,834 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,457,723,000 after acquiring an additional 824,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after purchasing an additional 680,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,158,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and several recent price-target increases, including a new $475 target from BofA Securities. That suggests analysts see room for further upside as margins and Optum Health improve. What to Expect From UnitedHealth Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and several recent price-target increases, including a new $475 target from BofA Securities. That suggests analysts see room for further upside as margins and Optum Health improve. Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be rotating into healthcare as a defensive play while technology stocks weaken, which is supporting demand for UNH shares. Social-media chatter also points to continued interest in the company’s recovery narrative and its resilient insurance and medical-services business. UnitedHealth Group Stock (UNH) Opinions on Market Rotation and Analyst Upgrades

Investors appear to be rotating into healthcare as a defensive play while technology stocks weaken, which is supporting demand for UNH shares. Social-media chatter also points to continued interest in the company’s recovery narrative and its resilient insurance and medical-services business. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage ahead of the Q2 2026 report says analysts expect double-digit EPS growth, reinforcing the idea that earnings could justify the stock’s recent move higher. What to Expect From UnitedHealth Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Market coverage ahead of the Q2 2026 report says analysts expect double-digit EPS growth, reinforcing the idea that earnings could justify the stock’s recent move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also frame UNH as a long-term value and healthcare watchlist name, which supports investor interest but does not by itself add a fresh catalyst.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.9%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $427.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $427.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $383.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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