Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 45,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,420,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,611,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $522,850,000 after buying an additional 155,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.23.

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Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of APO opened at $118.66 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.93.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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