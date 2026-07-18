BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,704 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,403.80. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

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BorgWarner Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE BWA opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is 40.24%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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