BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Purchased by NFSG Corp

NFSG Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 158.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the quarter. NFSG Corp's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,207 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $5,346,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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