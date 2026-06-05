BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,926 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 17,119 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of BorgWarner worth $36,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 61,523 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in BorgWarner by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 195,253 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 203,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,243,490. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,558. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded BorgWarner from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BWA opened at $77.03 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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