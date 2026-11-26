State Street Corp lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882,047 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 6,786,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.43% of BorgWarner worth $413,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,678,187,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $251,305,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $112,292,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,487,868 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $98,794,000 after acquiring an additional 221,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.73.

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Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, Director Michael Hanley sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $327,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,844.63. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.3%

BWA stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. BorgWarner's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 5th that permits the company to buy back $1 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. is a global automotive supplier that develops and manufactures technologies for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and other applications. Its products support vehicles powered by internal combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's offerings include turbocharging systems, transmission components, electric motors, power electronics, battery and thermal-management systems, and technologies that help control emissions. BorgWarner supplies automakers and commercial-vehicle manufacturers around the world, with operations serving markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

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