Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 1,673.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,537 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 471,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of BorgWarner worth $30,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $49,000. William Mack & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.61%. BorgWarner's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 5th that permits the company to buy back $1 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BorgWarner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc. is a global automotive supplier that develops and manufactures propulsion and drivetrain technologies for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Its products support vehicles powered by internal combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's offerings include turbochargers, transmission and drivetrain components, electric motors, power electronics, battery systems and thermal-management technologies. BorgWarner also supplies products and systems designed to improve vehicle efficiency, performance and emissions control.

Further Reading

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