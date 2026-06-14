Bornite Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 229.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,900 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 6.8% of Bornite Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Cheniere Energy worth $69,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3%

LNG opened at $240.85 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $251.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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