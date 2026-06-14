Bornite Capital Management LP Invests $63.58 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,577,000. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 6.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after buying an additional 663,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after buying an additional 312,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.36. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

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